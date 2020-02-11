Snipes Leads Marquette Catholic Past Gillespie to Advance to the Regional Championship Game
GILLESPIE - The Marquette Catholic girls' basketball team came on strong in the third quarter in the first round of IHSA 2A basketball regional action Tuesday night. Marquette Catholic beat Gillespie 37-29.
Marquette was led by Adrenna Snipes with 23 points and Claire Rodgers with 5 points. Gillespie was led by Keaton Link with 7 points.
Marquette had a 7-4 lead after one quarter. The Explorers had an 18-13 halftime lead.
Marquette was able to get a little momentum in the third quarter to push ahead 32-19.
In the fourth quarter, Marquette struggled to score and Gillespie tallied 9 points to the Explorers' 5 points for the final score of 37-29.
Marquette advances to the regional championship game and will play Breese Mater Dei. Breese Mater Dei beat Staunton 65-26 in the first game of the night.
