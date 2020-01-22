ALTON - SNIP Alliance announced plans today to disband the organization. SNIP Alliance is a spay/neuter advocacy 501c3 volunteer group.

This is a statement from SNIP Alliance: "With a reduction in available grants and funding sources, limited opportunities for large scale fundraising and other unexpected circumstances, we believe disbanding is our only option. We will utilize the legal guidelines set forth by the State of Illinois Attorney General Charitable Trust Bureau to pass along any available monetary resources for spay/neuter services to other qualified non-profit organizations.

"We do want to express our gratitude to our Executive Director, Amy Miller for all of her hard work to enhance the organization and our presence in Madison County over the last year. We are proud of the number of dogs and cats that have been spayed/neutered since 2011, in excess of 7,600, which is phenomenal for a small "grassroots" organization.

"We are beyond thankful to all of our loyal supporters and volunteers who have believed in our mission and been there for us! We hope you will find it in your hearts to carry on our mission and support someone who may need help with the cost of a spay/neuter or to feed a pet."

SNIP Alliance has operated the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry.

"In addition, we are confident the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry will remain but under the direction of a different non-profit organization," the SNIP Alliance statement said.

