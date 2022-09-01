ALTON - The Smoke'n Aces Poker League was created a few years ago to bring people together to do something they love to do. It started small but quickly grew.

They are now playing poker in 89 different bars and restaurants throughout Illinois with a few in Wisconsin as well.

Ted Cook, a district director came on to Riverbender.com's new podcast Our Daily Show to talk about the league with host CJ Nasello. To find out more about Our Daily Show or to listen to past shows click here.

Cook explained how playing works and talked about how players can earn real cash prizes every month.

"You play for points. It's all free. At the end of the month, the top three players who have earned the most points will earn a spot in the main event to actually win real money."

First place for those main events will pay out $1,500 every month to the top player. Smoke'n Aces has given out over $400,000 in prize money since it's been up and running.

Last year was a "huge success" according to Cook. The league was able to give out a $10,000 seat to the World Series of Poker to one lucky winner.

The closest venue in the Alton area can be found at Sportsmen's Club located at 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL., 62035. They have games there every Thursday night with check-in beginning at 6:30 p.m. and games starting at 7:15 p.m.

"There are tons of local events here in the Riverbend area," Cook said. "Alton Sportsmen's Club is a great venue. We've been there for about two months now and have been doing really well over there."

There are over 2,400 people that play in all of their venues with games being played every single night.

To find the closest venue to you go to their website at www.smokenacespoker.com or check out their Facebook Page.

