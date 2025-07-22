Our Daily Show Interview! Smoke N For the Kids Set for 8/16-8/17

TROY - The Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club will host their annual family-friendly barbecue festival to raise money for Ainad Shrine and other local nonprofits.

On Aug. 16 and 17, 2025, community members are invited to Tri-Township Park in Troy for the festival, called Smoke N For The Kids. In addition to the barbecue competition and food, attendees can enjoy a car show, bounce houses, a petting zoo, live music, a bags tournament, raffles and more.

“What’s better than hot rods and barbecue and beer and bands?” said Matt with the Southern Illinois Street Rod Association. “You cannot beat shade, a petting zoo, beer and bands.”

Smoke N For The Kids draws barbecue competitors from across the region. John with the Shrine Club noted that they have “a world-class field,” with competitors in different divisions. The competition starts at 11 a.m. both days.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, attendees can participate in a bags competition at 1 p.m. They’ll enjoy music by Bluegrass Drive Band from 12:30–2:30 p.m., followed by Scott and Mechelle from 3–5 p.m. and Blue Marlin Band from 6–10 p.m. John added that the Shriner Brass Band will join Blue Marlin Band onstage for a few numbers.

“It’s something to see,” he said. “They really gel very, very well.”

On Sunday, Aug. 17, White Trash Millionaires Band will play from 12–4 p.m. The car show, sponsored by the Southern Illinois Street Rod Association, will kick off at 9 a.m. with awards at 12 p.m.

Gary with the Shrine Club added that this year’s Kid Zone is going to be “bigger and better,” with multiple bounce houses, face painting and the petting zoo for kids to enjoy. He added that they’ve adjusted their prices so more families can come and play.

“This year is going to be way more family-friendly,” he explained. “Everybody’s going to be able to afford to eat, drink and bounce at the bounce house.”

All proceeds from the Smoke N For The Kids event will go to Ainad Shrine, Shriners Hospital, and other local organizations, including the Triad Choir and the local food pantry.

“Of course, we support Shriners Hospital and Ainad Shrine of East St. Louis,” Gary said. “We have a building down there that’s over 100 years old, so it takes a lot of money to keep that going. We’re doing a lot of renovation to it. We also support a lot of local places and charities. We generally give 75% of the money we make, our profits off this, back to the local places.”

For more information about Smoke N For The Kids, visit their official website at SmokeNForTheKids.com or their official Facebook page. To learn more about the Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club, including how to donate, check out their official Facebook page.

“All the barbecue, beer, and music you can have,” Gary added. “Come out and have a great time and enjoy the car show.”

