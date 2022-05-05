ALTON - Volunteers and members of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis, will join with the Alton Fire Department on May 10 and the Ferguson Fire Department on May 12 to install free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires during a Sound the Alarm event.

This effort is part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country in May.

Representatives from the Alton Fire Department will join Red Cross volunteers for the Alton event and will be joined by volunteers from Schnucks, which is sponsoring the event.

Sound the Alarm event will kick off with remarks and volunteer training, followed by smoke alarm installations at area homes where volunteer teams will also discuss home fire safety with families. This will take place in area homes in Alton, IL (May 10) and Ferguson, MO (May 12) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Teams will meet on May 10 at 10 a.m. at the Alton Fire Department Training Center, 333 E. 20th Alton, IL. Smoke alarm installations to follow.

Teams will meet on May 12 at the Red Cross Chapter Offices, 10195 Corporate Square Drive St. Louis, at 10 a.m. and will convene at True Vine Baptist Church, 8420 Hill Ave, St. Louis in Ferguson around 10:30 a.m. Smoke alarm installations to follow.

Representatives from Ferguson Fire Department will join Red Cross volunteers and will be joined by members of the Red Cross Tiffany Circle, who will be sponsoring this event. Tiffany Circle is a community of women leaders who advance the Red Cross mission through investing their time, talent, and financial support.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from regional partners:

Edward Jones Trust Company

Victor Speas Foundation

Charles A. Frueauff Foundation

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

