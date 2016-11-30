EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Mark Smith will enter action on Saturday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in a shootout against Belleville West after a career-high game this past Saturday.



Smith poured in 37 points as the Tigers nipped Belleville Althoff 79-76 in the championship of the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tourney.



“We just played our game like normal and got a good win tonight,” Smith said after the triumph on Saturday at Highland.



“I thought A.J. (Epenesa) did a great job in the post tonight opening things up and I just finished it off.”



An addition this year for Smith is to attack the basket more and in the game against Belleville Althoff it resulted in several layup scores.



Smith said he and his teammates knew Belleville Althoff would try to make a run at the Tigers late in the game.



“I knew it was coming soon, so we just stayed composed,” Smith said. “After our last timeout, Coach Waldo told us to calm down and we came back and executed that perfectly and got a layup.”



Smith said the Tigers executed their game plan against Belleville Althoff and if the team hadn’t had turnovers, the game wouldn’t have been close.



Asked about his career-high scoring effort of 37 points, Smith again tried to look at the overall team for the win, rather focusing on himself.



“I don’t pay attention to that much, I just try to win,” he said of the top career points in a game.

