ALTON - Susan Cappel and Kelly Hebel, center, won a contest naming the two hyperbaric oxygen tanks in the Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center after Eunice Smith and Ellen Smith Hatch.

With them are Matt Flick, program director, and Erica Brown, clinical coordinator, after a plaque was put up in Wound Care to recognize the tanks now being known as "Eunice" and "Ellen."

The Smith sisters donated $200,000 and 25 acres for the construction of Alton Memorial Hospital in the 1930s, in honor of their parents. The hospital was built around Elm Ridge, the Smith family estate.

