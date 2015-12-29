STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

EDWARDSVILLE 46, MAHOMET-SEYMOUR 37: Mark Smith had 15 points and A.J. Epenesa and Chrys Colley had 10 each as Edwardsville opened the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal Monday with a 46-37 win over Mahomet-Seymour at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

The Tigers advanced to a quarterfinal contest against Zion-Benton at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Normal West. The tournament runs through Thursday.

Edwardsville (7-2) broke open a close game in the third term and went on to take the win.

Tom Kenney led the Bulldogs (6-5) with nine points.