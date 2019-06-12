EDWARDSVILLE – Shortstop Maria Smith and catcher Moe Kastens of Edwardsville’s softball team received a very high honor on Tuesday when they we re both named to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team.

Smith, a junior, earned the honor by hitting a team-leading .518 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Smith also had an on-base percentage of .615 while providing stellar defense and clutch hitting in lead-off spot in the Tigers’ order. In the regional final against Collinsville, Smith hit two home run, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh, to give Edwardsville the regional championship. Smith also led the Tigers with 40 runs scored, 10 doubles and three triples.

Kastens, a senior, hit .398 with one home run and 18 RBIs in 2019, and also had eight doubles and a triple in the season just concluded. Kastens also helped tremendously in calling good games for the Tigers pitchers, especially starter Kay Swanson and reliever Ryleigh Owens, and provided steady defense behind the plate.

Both Smith and Kastens were the only two Edwardsville players to be named to the All-State team this season.

