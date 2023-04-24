ST. LOUIS - Gabe Smith had three hits and a RBI, while Kannon Kamp drove in a pair of runs as four pitchers, led by Issac Wendler, combined to scatter five hits as Father McGivney Catholic defeated St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo. 4-0 in a game played Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

It was the third annual appearance for the Griffins at the home of the St. Louis Cardinals and the team made the most of their time at the ballpark and stayed unbeaten, coming off a 10-0 win over Carlinville the day before in a game that dealt the Cavaliers their first loss of the year.

McGivney scored a single run in the bottom of the first, again in the fourth and then scored twice in the sixth to give the Griffins the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run, while Drew Kleinheider had two hits and an RBI. Jackson Rodgers came up with two hits, A.J. Sutberry, Nick Franklin, and Nathan Terhaar all had hits and Kamp drove in a pair of runs via walks.

Wendler went two innings on the mound, striking out four, while Mason Holmes fanned two batters in two innings of work, Ryker Keller also struck out one batter in two innings on the mound and Riley Strack finished up on the mound to give McGivney the win.

The Lancers are now 10-4, while the Griffins are now 23-0.

McGivney will host Roxana Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., then play a Gateway Metro Conference series against Marquette Catholic, the first game Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, with the return game at Griffins Field Thursday.

More like this: