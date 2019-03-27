EDWARDSVILLE – Maria Smith and Lexi Gorniak each had three hits, while Edwardsville scored eight times in the fourth inning as the Tigers defeated Granite City 14-2 on Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Smith went three-for-four, with a three run homer, while Gorniak went three-for-four to help the Tigers to the win. Mackenzie Owens was two-for-two with a RBI, Moe Kastens was two-for-four with another RBI, while Kay Swanson, Sydney Lawrence, Katherine Bobinski-Boyd and Sam Sanders all had hits on the day.

Sanders’ hit was a three-run homer, part of the eight-run fourth inning for Edwardsville.

The Warriors had only three hits on the day by Abbi Judemann, Makayla Maulding and Khaly Bettorf, with Bettorf driving in the only two runs of the day for Granite, coming on a first-inning home run to center.

Lauren Dial went four innings inside the pitcher’s circle, striking out six and allowing three hits in getting the win.

The Tigers are now 4-2 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 0-3. The Edwardsville home stand continues Thursday with a Southwestern Conference game against Collinsville Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then host Civic Memorial in a 4:15 p.m. start Friday.

The Warriors are at home at Wilson Park’s George Sykes Field Wednesday against CM, with a 4:15 p.m. start, then travel to Roxana on Saturday in an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

