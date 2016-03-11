CULLOWHEE, N.C. – SIUE softball closed out its east coast trip with a pair of losses at Western Carolina.

The Catamounts, 16-7, defeated the Cougars 2-1 in the opener and 7-3 in the nightcap. SIUE, 5-11, now returns to Cougar Field to play its home opener Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Drake.

"It's been a long road trip," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "We have some things we have to clean up. We're looking forward to getting home and having the home opener."

In the Thursday's opener, SIUE bounced back from a 1-0 deficit in the top of the third when Jordan LaFave singled and moved to second on a passed ball. Alyssa Heren drove LaFave home with a single to center field for SIUE's lone run of the contest.

The Catamounts didn't counter until the fifth when second baseman Crystal Cyr hit a home run to left field. It would be the eventual game winner.

SIUE, which stranded 10 runners in game one and eight more in game two, had multiple opportunities. Allison Smiley finished game one with three hits while LaFave added two.

Baylee Douglass took the loss for the Cougars. Lily Hayes was the winning pitcher, hurling the final 3 1/3 innings.

In the nightcap, SIUE jumped out on top quickly with a first-inning home run by Tess Eby, her second of the season. Eby drove home LaFave, who doubled to start the game, and Keller, who drew a two-out walk.

"I know my team is going to get on. Once they get on, my goal is get them in," said Eby. "I wanted to drive the ball hard. I really wanted to get those two RBIs in, but instead of two I got three."

Eby took over the team lead in RBIs with 12.

"It was a great swing," said Montgomery of Eby's home run. "She had great timing on the pitch and smoked it to right-center field."

Western Carolina bounced back for four runs in the bottom half of the first inning. The Catamounts picked up home runs from Courtney Price and Taylor Sigmon.

Neither team produced offense again until the sixth when Western Carolina scored three more on Sigmon's second homer of the game and a solo home run from Karley Harkey.

SIUE and Western Carolina each had seven hits. Ashley Koziol took the loss while Hayes earned the win once again out of the bullpen with 3 2/3 innings of work.

"We're a lot better than what we are playing. We're just not getting some breaks," said Montgomery.

Eby said it will be nice to return to Cougar Field for the home opener.

"I think it's going to feel amazing. It's going to give us the push we need. We're going to feel comfortable at home," said Eby.

