EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is currently investigating a theft from a motor vehicle, which occurred on Dec. 2, 2016, at the Edwardsville Meyer Center YMCA, located at 7348 Goshen Road.

Edwardsville YMCA Executive Director Gary Niebur said the incident at the YMCA occurred at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 when someone did "a smash and grab" and stole a person's purse that was sitting in the front seat of the car.

The photos shown below are of the suspects using the stolen credit card at a business.

The Edwardsville Police would like to remind the public to remove all items of value from inside your vehicle.

"Our branch manager said obviously someone saw the purse, broke the window and then took the purse," Niebur said. "Charges were made to the lady's credit card that day, according to police. This was especially unusual for something like that to happen at that time of day. I agree with police that people should not leave a purse or wallet visible in a car. "

Niebur closed by saying he hoped the Edwardsville Police Department would apprehend the suspects soon and anyone who knows the suspects immediately contact authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 and request to speak with the on-duty shift commander.

