BUZZ MAGAZINE - Family-owned Smart Owl Coffee, launched two years ago from Springfield and took the local coffee scene by storm. Now, the company, offering supplement-infused organic coffee designed by doctors and backed by science, has created a liquid mushroom extract to add to your cup of Joe.

Why? Because the mushrooms in Smart OWLChemy Red Drops offer health benefits, including immune system support, heart health, blood sugar control, gut health, brain/mood health, and more.

“Mushrooms offer so many health benefits,” said Smart Owl Coffee co-owner and face of the company, Faith Valenti. “While we still have a lot to learn, scientific researchers have proven that the six mushrooms in our Red Drops can help provide tangible health benefits.”

Consuming the concentrated liquid-based extract of the fruiting bodies of mushrooms is a great way to amplify the benefits.

The mushrooms contained in Smart OWLChemy Red Drops include:

Agaricus - native to Brazil, immune-boosting, and potentially cancer-fighting.

Maitake - native to North America, immune boosting, improves heart health and balances blood sugar levels.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reishi - primarily found in Asia, improves sleep, boost immunity, and help fight cancer.

Shitake - originating in East Asia, improves heart health, boosts immunity, helps fight cancer.

Lion’s Maine - found in Asia, Europe, and parts of North America: immune boosting, improve symptoms of depression and anxiety and help fight dementia.

Turkey Tail - from Asia, fights infections, lung diseases, and cancers.

“Designed to have a very mild, pleasant taste compatible with any coffee, tea, or other favorite drink, Smart OwlChemy Red Drops are also made with the highest-quality science-backed ingredients,” said Faith. “We recommend that customers add one dropper full one-to-three times a day to receive the greatest benefits.” The 2oz bottles hold about 60 servings.

Smart Owl Coffee also offers a collection of unique and beneficial coffee blends, which contain ingredients ranging from L-theanine, Turmeric, and Milk Thistle to name a few. The collection includes a phenomenal decaf blend.

You can purchase Smart Owl Coffee and Smart OWLChemy Red Drops online and in stores across central Illinois. Visit smartowlcoffee.com for more information about retail and wholesale.

This story originally ran in the February 2023 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine.

More like this: