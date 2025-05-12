SPRINGFIELD - Graduation and prom are significant milestones in every young person’s life. From the moment a teen enters high school, they look ahead to these moments with a mix of excitement and nerves, while their parents hope the values and lessons, they've shared will guide their children as they step into the next chapter of life. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class. We are encouraging parents to have open, honest conversations with their teens about the dangers of underage drinking and the importance of making safe, responsible choices during this memorable season.

Tips for a Safe and Memorable Prom Night:

Alcohol and Drug Awareness: Remind celebrants to make responsible choices by avoiding alcohol and drugs, which can impair judgment and lead to risky situations.

Remind celebrants to make responsible choices by avoiding alcohol and drugs, which can impair judgment and lead to risky situations. Stick Together: Encourage the use of the buddy system — it’s always safer (and more fun) to attend prom with a group of friends and look out for one another throughout the evening.

Encourage the use of the buddy system — it’s always safer (and more fun) to attend prom with a group of friends and look out for one another throughout the evening. Stay Connected: Make sure celebrants have a reliable way to reach parents or guardians if needed. Cell phones should be fully charged and easily accessible.

Make sure celebrants have a reliable way to reach parents or guardians if needed. Cell phones should be fully charged and easily accessible. After-Party Awareness: If attending after-parties, remind celebrants to be cautious, especially in unfamiliar places. They should pin their location, know who will be there, and also have a plan for getting home safely.

If attending after-parties, remind celebrants to be cautious, especially in unfamiliar places. They should pin their location, know who will be there, and also have a plan for getting home safely. Emergency Information: Families should ensure celebrants with a list of emergency contacts in case assistance is needed during prom or afterward.

Families should ensure celebrants with a list of emergency contacts in case assistance is needed during prom or afterward. Drive Responsibly: Stress the importance of safe driving, always wearing seatbelts, and avoiding distractions behind the wheel when traveling to and from prom events.

“The ILCC urges parents, teachers, and community members to talk with their teens about the dangers of underage drinking as prom and graduation season begins,” said ILCC Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “By providing support and safe alternatives, we hope to prevent alcohol-related incidents and keep celebrations safe.”

It’s essential for parents, educators, and the entire community to come together to prevent and address underage drinking. Honest, open, and meaningful conversations are the most effective way to connect with young people. As we approach prom and graduation season, our goal is to ensure these celebrations are safe and free from alcohol-related incidents. We encourage everyone to work together to provide our youth with safe, fun alternatives and to educate them about the potential risks of underage drinking.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

