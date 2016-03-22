SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Small Arms Readiness and Training Team (SARTS), competed from March 12 through March 19 in the 2016 United States Army Small Arms Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia. The team consisted of 5 members total. The team competed in individual and team matches. Below are their names and placing's/awards from the competition.

Team Awards:

1. U.S. Army Overall Team Champions

2. U.S. Army Rifle Team Champions

3. 2nd Place Multi-gun Champions

Individual Awards:

1. Staff Sgt. Brandon Hornung, of Mendota, Illinois - 1st place novice overall champion and 1st place novice Multi-gun and Gold Medal for Excellence in Rifle Competition

2. Sgt. 1st Class David Perdew, of Rushville, Illinois - Gold Medal in Pistol Macth 3 and 5 along with a Bronze Medal for Excellence in Rifle Competition

3. Sgt. 1st Class Shelby Stockton, of Petersburg, Illinois – Silver Medal in National Match for Excellence in Competition

4. Staff Sgt. Jacob Blount, of St. Louis, Missouri – 1st place in novice service rifle match and 4th overall placing in the novice class

5. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Gleason, of Lincoln, Illinois – Gold Medal in Rifle Match 7

During the competition Soldiers competed in separate classes: cadet, novice, open and professional. The classes were determined on the Soldiers' previous competition experience. Competitors fired at targets ranging from 10 yards to 500 yards with a service rifle and pistol using iron sights and rifle combat optics. There were approximately 43 teams and 229 individuals that competed in the Army Wide Competition.

Photo Cutline 1: Pictured here top row (left to right): Sgt. 1st Class David Perdew of Rushville, Illinois, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Gleason of Lincoln, Illinois and Staff Sergeant Brian Hornung of Mendota, Illinois

Bottom row (left to right): Staff Sgt. Jacob Blount of St. Louis, Missouri, Sgt. 1st Class Shelby Stockton of Petersburg, Illinois and Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, Assistant Adjutant General - Army for the Illinois National Guard

Photo Cutline 2: Pictured here (left to right): Sgt. 1st Class David Perdew of Rushville, Illinois, Sgt. 1st Class Shelby Stockton of Petersburg, Illinois Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Gleason of Lincoln, Illinois, Staff Sgt. Jacob Blount of St. Louis, Missouri, and Staff Sergeant Brian Hornung of Mendota, Illinois

