Chris Slusser with his wife, Megan, at Thursday's County Treasurer swearing-in ceremony.EDWARDSVILLE - Chris Slusser is thankful to voters to be back in the office he served since 2016 - the Madison County Treasurer position.

On Thursday, Chris stood by his wife Megan as Associate Judge Andrew Carruthers swore him into his position for the third time. In December 2016. Slusser was appointed before winning his first election in 2018 and his second in November.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Slusser thanked his wife for “standing” beside him even though she’s not a fan of politics. He thanked his parents and said because family is important he’s created that atmosphere in his office, thanking his staff for creating one of the best treasurer’s offices in the state.

Slusser said he does his best to empower them to do their job with excellence and asked they be recognized.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They are a hard-working dedicated bunch,” he said. “I truly enjoy working with them every day.”

He said everyone takes great pride in their work and they serve the taxpayers of Madison County every single day.

“Thank you for making me look good every day,” Slusser said. “I enjoy this work because I am passionate about doing right by the people and serving them with excellence.”

Newly elected Madison County Board members will be sworn in at 5 p.m., Dec. 5 at the reorganizational meeting.

More like this:

Madison County's Assistant County Engineer Retires After 39 Years
Jun 19, 2025
Tyrone Echols Honored as Longest-Serving Mayor in Madison County
May 22, 2025
Rusty Wheat: Madison County Sees Decline in Litter Through Stricter Enforcement
Jun 12, 2025
Madison County Board Repeals Decision Denying Solar Farm Development in Collinsville
Apr 17, 2025
Madison County Democrats Elect New Chair, Andy Asadorian
Jun 19, 2025

 