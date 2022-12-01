EDWARDSVILLE - Chris Slusser is thankful to voters to be back in the office he served since 2016 - the Madison County Treasurer position.

On Thursday, Chris stood by his wife Megan as Associate Judge Andrew Carruthers swore him into his position for the third time. In December 2016. Slusser was appointed before winning his first election in 2018 and his second in November.

Slusser thanked his wife for “standing” beside him even though she’s not a fan of politics. He thanked his parents and said because family is important he’s created that atmosphere in his office, thanking his staff for creating one of the best treasurer’s offices in the state.

Slusser said he does his best to empower them to do their job with excellence and asked they be recognized.

“They are a hard-working dedicated bunch,” he said. “I truly enjoy working with them every day.”

He said everyone takes great pride in their work and they serve the taxpayers of Madison County every single day.

“Thank you for making me look good every day,” Slusser said. “I enjoy this work because I am passionate about doing right by the people and serving them with excellence.”

Newly elected Madison County Board members will be sworn in at 5 p.m., Dec. 5 at the reorganizational meeting.

