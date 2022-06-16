EAST ALTON - Owners Jasmin and Dorian Donlow's Slurped Daiquiri business at 99 Eastgate Plaza is ready to make a big splash in the region. Slurped Daiquiri has its grand opening set for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and will also have a ribbon-cutting that day.

Jasmin says the business has been open for about a month as of June 13, 2022.

Jasmin and Dorian are both Alton High School graduates. Jasmin graduated in 2008 and Dorian in 2006. She said it has been great to see many friends and family in the business here in their early days. It has been their dream to establish a daiquiri bar/restaurant in the area.

“I love our location at East Gate Plaza and our customers,” she said. “Our turnout so far has been amazing, and people seem to love our drinks and food. Their favorite drinks so far have been the pineapple express, strawberry, and blueberry daiquiri. Our shots have also been popular. People try a lot of varieties in the drinks and mix and match.”

Other varieties are hypnotic, hurricane, peach, Pina colada daiquiri and there are many jello shots to choose from each time. The fried turkey leg and Philly cheese steak egg rolls have also been extremely popular, she said.

Jasmin said the new restaurant/bar will have summer specialty drinks. Right now there is a lemonade specialty for summer and in the fall she sees some pumpkin varieties.

The business plans a Happy Hours during the week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Right now the business will be open Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. After the June 26 grand opening, Slurped Daiquiri will be open from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Jasmin focuses on the drinks and Dorian is more of the chef back in the back with the food, she said.

She mentioned that the couple has grown even closer together working throughout the day in the business.

Contact (618) 216-2271 for information about Slurped Daiquiri.

See Facebook below:

https://www.facebook.com/Slurped-Daiquiri-104062618813263/

Or email:

slurpeddaiquiri@yahoo.com

More like this: