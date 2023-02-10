EAST ALTON - Jasmin Donlow, owner of the Slurped Daiquiri location in East Alton, said they’ve been off to a great start as they approach their first year in business, and that their “sister location” in Granite City is also doing very well. She announced new business hours for the East Alton location and said there are plans to add a third location later this year.

The new business hours for the East Alton location will be Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. They will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, and these new hours will take effect starting next Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Donlow said Slurped Daiquiri is a great place to grab a drink while hanging out or enjoying local events, including an upcoming Poetry and Open Mic Night they’ll be hosting on April 7.

“It’s fun, the drinks are good, and it’s a nice, fun place to hang out,” she said of Slurped Daiquiri. “We have boozy slushies, of course, we have Jell-O shots, we have food selections, we also host different events like Paint and Sip Nights … April 7, we’re having a Poetry Night where a poet will be coming out, and it will also be Open Mic for anybody who’s interested in that.”

The East Alton location opened last May, and the Granite City location opened last December. So far, she said the community response to both locations has been overwhelmingly positive, and there are plans for a third location on the way - though exactly where is still under wraps for now.

“So far, we’ve been doing great! Mostly everybody’s happy, there’s a lot of positive reviews,” she said of the East Alton location. “That [Granite City] location has gone very well, they are doing excellent there, and we do have another one coming in … at the end of this year, we should have another location open.”

Slurped Daiquiri is located in East Alton at 99 Eastgate Plaza, and in Granite City at 3361 Fehling Road. Stay tuned to the Slurped Daiquiri and Granite City Slurped Daiquiri Facebook pages for updates, and see their full menu at slurpeddaiquiri.com/menu.

