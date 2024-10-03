

Lentil Soup Ingredients

16 oz USDA Certified Organic Lentils

(6) Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, all fat trimmed (or use Chicken Breast)

(2) 32 oz Cartons Chicken Broth

10 oz USDA Certified Organic Tomatoes (diced)

1 1/2 cups USDA Certified Organic Carrots (diced)

1/4 cup sofrito

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp Adobo seasoning

1/2 tsp salt and black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Throw Everything In: Put all the ingredients in the slow cooker. How Long to Cook Lentil Soup in Slow Cooker: Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. Final Touches: Shred the chicken with 2 forks, taste the soup, and add more seasoning if needed.

About Theodora Farms

Article continues after sponsor message

Theodora Farms is a USDA Certified Organic vegetable farm with an onsite grocery store in Godfrey, IL. The onsite FarmStore is open to the public for all your grocery needs, stocked with fresh produce and other local food with hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can expect to find groceries such as seasonal produce, eggs, pasture raised chicken, pork and beef, seafood, cheeses, milk, yogurt, sauces, fruit butters and jams, hummus, rice, pasta, coffee, teas, tinctures, salsas, chips, pretzels, popcorn, ice cream, kombucha, body care, nontoxic cleaning supplies, and vegan-friendly items.

The Theodora Farms team includes Jeff, the farm production manager, Adelynn, the field preparation coordinator, and Claire, the greenhouse coordinator.

Theodora Farms is located at 4835 N. Alby Rd. in Godfrey, IL.