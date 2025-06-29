ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Language Immersion School’s (SLLIS) Superintendent was recently honored for extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves.

Dr. Meghan Hill received a Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a United States Department of Defense Office, for her support of SLLIS Chief Operating Officer and Army Reserve Captain Dr. Anthony Graham.

Dr. Graham nominated her for the honor because of her support for his duties with the military. Dr. Graham is involved in many different aspects of operations at SLLIS, helping recruit new international teachers to the school and getting them situated in their new home, which is an extensive process. Colonel Ed Gruetzemacher, Missouri ESGR Area 1 Chair, presented Dr. Hill with the award at a SLLIS school board meeting and thanked her for her support of the U.S. military.

“There are many employers out there who make it hard for their employees to participate in both the Reserves and their civilian job,” Col. Gruetzemacher said. “They legally can’t say they’re not going to hire the employee, but they’ll make that person feel uncomfortable when their duty with the Reserves comes up. This causes friction between them and their employers. However, at SLLIS, Dr. Hill has been extremely supportive of Capt. Graham and all his duties when serving his country. It means a lot for a soldier to have the support of not only his family, but also his community and employer.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Col. Gruetzemacher said it’s common for those in the Reserves to have extra training they’re sent to throughout the year, or in some cases, they are even deployed. He added this can cause a strain on civilian employers, but Dr. Hill and SLLIS Board Chair Trudy Ingalls have supported Dr. Graham every step of the way.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve,” Dr. Hill said. “Being nominated by my colleague, Dr. Graham, who serves our country with integrity and commitment, makes this especially meaningful. It is a privilege to support individuals like him who balance their professional roles with the tremendous responsibility of military service.”

About St. Louis Language Immersion School

St. Louis Language Immersion School was founded in 2009 and is a charter school serving Pre-K through 8th grade to the City of St. Louis. The school provides students with a world-class, global, dual language immersion education in French, Spanish or Chinese, taught by native speakers. The one of a kind school was named the 2024 Best Public Charter School in Missouri and plays an essential role in the fabric of the St. Louis community. For more information, go to www.sllis.org.

More like this: