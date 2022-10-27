ST. LOUIS - All aboard for the Sleigh Shed, St. Louis’ newest seasonal pop-up cocktail experience.

This season the Train Shed restaurant at St. Louis Union Station is transformed into Sleigh Shed, a glittering holiday destination with creative cocktails and delicious dining.

Gather your friends and experience a wonderland of whimsy, decorated from top to bottom with the bling and baubles of the season. Sleigh Shed is ready for its close up on your Insta page.

The holiday hot spot at Union Station opens on November 4 and continues through New Year’s Eve. Sleigh Shed will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebratory cocktails at Sleigh Shed include:

Rudolph’s Reserve:

Zafra Masters Reserve 21 year Rum

Blood Orange Cordial

Lime

Cocktail Punk Smoked Orange Bitters

Sleigh All Day:

Bruzco Mezcal

Cava de Oro Blanco Tequila

Suau Orange Brandy

Pineapple Gum Syrup

Lime Juice

Cocktail Punk Peach bitters

Resting Grinch Face:

Light Rum

Toasted Coconut Syrup

Rio Red Grapefruit Cordial

Lime Juice

Un-Fig-Gettable:

Vanilla Vodka

Cherry Heering

Creme de Cacao

Half & Half

Caramelized Fig Syrup

Nutmeg

Santa’s Red-Eye Fix:

Vodka

Espresso

Giffard Vanilla Liqueur

Simple Syrup

Heavy Cream

HoCoCoa:

Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa

Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur

Peppermint Bark Cream Liqueur

With traditional Christmas colors, dripping icicle lights and elaborate, festive table and bar decor, the excess of the holidays is on full display at Sleigh Shed.

Sleigh Shed is located at St. Louis Union Station alongside the lake where holiday fire and light shows set to music will play throughout the day and evening. Guests can enjoy the other yuletide offerings at St. Louis Union Station, including rides on the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel, visits to the St. Louis Aquarium, a holiday market in the outdoor plaza and tickets to The Polar Express Train Ride -- a beloved holiday tradition.

The celebration can continue through the night with lodging at the historic St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton. More hotel and attraction information and links are at www.stlouisunionstation.com.

No reservations are accepted at Sleigh Shed. Private dining experiences are available for groups of 10 or more. Contact info@trainshed-stl.com for group arrangements.

In addition to the festive cocktails, a full lunch and dinner menu also is available at Sleigh Shed through the season.

Learn more at www.Trainshed-STL.com. Follow the holiday fun on social media @trainshed-stl.

