ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Development Corporation’s Board of Directors has voted to make Otis Williams interim president and executive director of SLDC. Williams brings significant experience to the position, having worked at SLDC for 22 years and served as president and executive director from 2013 to 2021.

The City of St. Louis experienced key development successes during Williams’ first tenure at SLDC, including the development of Ballpark Village, Busch Stadium, and Cortex. He was instrumental in keeping the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in St. Louis, leading to the construction of the federal agency’s new campus in North St. Louis.

Williams has a distinguished military career, having served in the U.S. Army for nearly 30 years, reaching the rank of colonel and serving as chief of staff in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The SLDC Board and Neal Richardson, who has served as president and executive director since 2021, have reached a mutual agreement for Richardson to step down.

“I want to thank Neal Richardson for his service to SLDC and the City of St. Louis,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “SLDC serves an important purpose in our community, and I am grateful that Otis Williams has agreed to serve once again while we look for new permanent leadership that will ensure growth and transparency.”

