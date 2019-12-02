Sunday on Fox News Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO and Chairman Frank Siller announced the mortgage on the home of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins has been paid in full.

This announcement comes less than three months after the Foundation first promised to pay off the family’s mortgage.

Trooper Hopkins, a 10-year veteran of the force, was killed on August 23 while he and members of his SWAT team were serving a warrant in East St. Louis.

He left behind his wife and high school sweetheart Whitney, their 4-year-old twins, Evelyn and Owen, and their baby girl, Emma.

This is the first home in the Foundation’s Season of Hope, during which it will give away a home every day from now until Christmas Eve.

“We are going to do 24 homes in 24 days, paying off the mortgage or giving the gift of a mortgage-free home to two dozen American heroes just in time for the holidays,” Siller said.

Since 2015, the Foundation's Fallen First Responder Home Program has been ensuring first responder families with young children have been able to stay in their homes.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $125 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

