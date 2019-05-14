ALTON – Kane Heating and Cooling, along with a crane, installed an air handler Tuesday morning on top of Skyline Towers on Washington Avenue in Alton.

The old air handler was getting old so a new air handler was brought in as a replacement. The project would last around two days to be fully installed. The project was expected to cost Skyline Towers around $26,000.

The crane took the old air handler down piece by piece and then hoisted the new air handler to the roof.

Skyline Towers is a five-story senior living facility in Alton on Washington Avenue.

