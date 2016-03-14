Name: Skyler Wyatt Brooks

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Brittny Brooks and Timothy Eadley of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 11:33 AM

Date: 7/29/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Antone Brooks of Alton, Robin McGrath of Wood River, Billy McGrath Wood River

Great Grandparents: Lorraine Tucker, Ida May Brooks, Rainy Brooks, Robert Tucker

More like this:

Sep 19, 2024 - Brooks Family Appreciated for Grafton Music in the Park Phenom   

Oct 14, 2024 - James Bess Foundation To Grant Dying Granite City Woman’s Dying Wish To Meet Jelly Roll

Sep 17, 2024 - Greenville University and Jersey Community Unit School District #100 Partner to Offer Employee Scholarship Program

Sep 3, 2024 - Greenville University Partners With East St. Louis School District

Sep 10, 2024 - Granite City Crash Claims Life, Investigation Continues

 