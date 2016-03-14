Skyler Wyatt Brooks
Name: Skyler Wyatt Brooks
Parents: Brittny Brooks and Timothy Eadley of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 11:33 AM
Date: 7/29/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Antone Brooks of Alton, Robin McGrath of Wood River, Billy McGrath Wood River
Great Grandparents: Lorraine Tucker, Ida May Brooks, Rainy Brooks, Robert Tucker
