ALTON – In his three years with Alton's boys soccer team, Skylar Funk made many contributions to the Redbirds' success. Last season, Funk – one of the senior captains on the team – scored 10 goals and had 10 assists, leading AHS in scoring. His leadership, though, meant much to the Redbirds' 14-6-2 season, being named to the All-State team.

Funk will now have the opportunity to show what he can do at the next level of competition as he signed a letter of intent to attend Lewis and Clark Community College next season to play for the men's soccer team coached by one of the top coaches in the area, Tim Rooney.

“It's close by and they're a pretty good team,” Funk said of why he decided on LCCC.

“It's exciting to be able to keep him in the area,” said Redbird coach – and Skylar's brother – Nick Funk. “Maybe I can catch a few games while our season's running too. They've got a pretty elite program there; it'll be good for Skylar to get in with the skill he brings in.”

Being a part of the Trailblazer program that Rooney coaches will be a big thing for Skylar Funk, Nick Funk believes. “There's not many accolades that he doesn't have,” Nick Funk said of Rooney. “I'm glad Skylar's going to continue to be under a coach who really knows what he's doing.”

Skylar Funk's style of play will bring an added dimension to the Trailblazers, Nick Funk thinks. “Skylar's just a gritty player – the one who'll do all the work a lot of kids won't do,” Nick Funk said. “Skylar's effort really stands out on the field, and I think he'll be able to disrupt play of the other team and his distribution is pretty good too.

“Skylar's a hard-nosed player; it kind of runs in the family. He won't back down from anything. He's got a great attitude, he's a great leader and has a great personality – he's going to be a missing piece (for this season's Redbirds).”

“Making All-State” was what Skylar Funk thought was his biggest accomplishment as a Redbird.

