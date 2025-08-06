SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is encouraging 2025 Illinois State Fairgoers to visit the office’s tent to apply for a REAL ID, meet Illinois authors, experience the office’s One-Stop-Shop model and check out its “food truck” DMV.

“The State Fair is a wonderful opportunity for friends and families to gather, enjoy the best of Illinois agriculture and celebrate our great state,” Giannoulias said. “Attendees and families should swing by our tent to apply for a REAL ID and other driver, vehicle and business services, or check out our Illinois author readings, genealogy searches and fun activities for all ages.”

For the kids, the tent will offer Pop-a-Shot basketball hoops, a coloring station and appearances by Illinois authors who will read their books aloud and give away signed copies during select times on each day of the fair. Featured writers include Nadia Ahmed, Jacob Grant and Ann Zhao (see schedule below).

Fairgoers can also check out the office’s One-Stop-Shop experience, allowing a customer to attain both driver and vehicle services from a single counter. At the fair they can: apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card; renew a driver’s license or state ID card; switch from a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL) to a standard driver’s license; renew their vehicle registration; or apply for persons with disabilities placards. Make sure to visit www.ilsos.gov to check what documents are required for each transaction type.

Representatives from the Secretary of State’s Archives Department will conduct genealogy searches at no charge. Representatives from the Business Services Department will be on hand to assist those wanting to start a business, file paperwork or look up an existing business.

The tent, located on Brian Raney Avenue near the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, is open daily Aug. 7 to Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2025 Illinois Reads Author Schedule

Jacob Grant, Umami – Aug. 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Candance Fleming & Eric Rohmann, Penny & Pip and Giant Squid – Aug. 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ruth Spiro, Love Grows – Aug. 9, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Mike Petrik, One Cool Duck #1: King of Cool – Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nadia Ahmed, The Ghost Who Was Afraid of Everything – Aug. 10, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Janet Nolan, Bats Beneath the Bridge – Aug. 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kat Chen, Play Outside with Me – Aug. 12, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wendy Parris, Stage Fright – Aug. 13, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Jeffrey Brown, Hulk Teach – Aug. 14, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ray Nadine, I Felt Myself Slipping – Aug. 15, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ann Zhao, Dear Wendy – Aug. 16, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ronni Davis, This Night Is Ours – Aug. 16, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Lisa Katzenberger, A Love Letter to My Library – Aug. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fiona Cooke, Wheel of the Year – Aug. 17, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

