Travis SkinnerEAST ALTON — Travis Skinner is a sprinter who has significant potential for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in the future.

Skinner is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Skinner, a sprinter, has demonstrated remarkable progress in his performance this year, clocking in at 11.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

As the relay team's starter, Skinner played a crucial role in their success.

"He was right with the pack, medaling in the 100 meters in meets where he wasn't a year ago this past season," said a team coach. Skinner's ability to get off the blocks quickly has been a key factor in his success.

Coach Russ Colona said he sees nothing but potential for his sprinter. Meanwhile, in the fall, Skinner will be a member of the East Alton-Wood River High football team.

Again, congrats to Skinner on his Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month accolade.

More like this:

Auto Butler Female Athlete Of The Month For Redbirds: Rayna Raglin Records First At Top Times Meet In 60 Meters
4 days ago
Rayna Raglin Dominates With Three Event Wins At Indoor Meet
Mar 19, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Baseball Player Seibert Balances Sports and Academics Effectively
Mar 13, 2025
Daugherty Stars Again For Shells With 18-Point Outburst In Win, Buttry Has Big Game Earlier In Week For Oilers
Dec 20, 2024
Althoff Catholic's Dierre Hill, Jr.: A Legacy of Talent and Team Spirit
Jan 16, 2025

 