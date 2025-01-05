COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Riverbender-area saw Chloe Skiles of Roxana win the 105-pound division title, while both Taylor Dawson of Collinsville, and August Rottmann of Highland finished second in their respective weight classes, and both Civic Memorial and Edwardsville had good showings in the Wonder Women girls wrestling tournament, held over the weekend at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo.

The team championship was won by Broken Arrow, Okla., with 230.5 points, while Bixby, Mo., came in second at 168.5 points, Francis Howell Central was third with 163 points, in fourth place was Nixa, Mo., with 152.5 points, and rounding the top five was Belton, Mo., with 132 points. Collinsville finished in a tie for 33rd place with Olathe, Kan., North with 60.5 points each, while Edwardsville was 41st with 53.5 points, Roxana came in 43rd at 49.5 points, Highland came in 57th with 30 points, and CM came in 81st with eight points. A total of 83 schools had at least one wrestler competing in the tournament.

Kendall Moss-Smith was the only wrestler for the Eagles, competing at 115 pounds, and went 3-2 in the tournament, scoring eight points, but was pinned in her final match by Haddley Dale of Troy Buchanan, Mo., at 1:36. For the Kahoks, Claire Dudley went 1-2 at 105 pounds, scoring four points, and lost her final match by fall to Olivia Donley of Wentzville, Mo., North Point at 2:19. At 110 pounds, Emma Ford also went 1-2, and was also pinned in her final match, losing to Josey Starmer of Lebanon, Mo., at 4:35. Londyn Long was 5-2 at 125 pounds, scoring eight points, dropping her final match to Kyah Leyba of Broken Arrow by fall at 2:34.

Addyson Bailey went 2-2 at 130 pounds, scoring eight points, but fell in her final match to Alyxandrea Keifert of Marshfield, Mo., by technical superiority 15-0 at 2:29. Dawson had an excellent tournament, going 5-1 at 140 pounds, scoring 28.5 points, but lost in the final to Louise Juitt of Belton, Mo., by fall at 4:55. Tashieya Taylor went 4-2 at 145 pounds, scoring 12 points, and lost her final bout to Sevyn Donovan of Shawnee Mission, Kan., South by technical superiority 27-11 at 4:48.

For the Tigers, Emma Rogers was 3-2 at 100 pounds, scoring seven points, but lost her final bout to Milayna Drummond of DeSoto, Mo., 9-5, while at 105 pounds, Maddy Allen was also 2-2, scoring three points, losing her final match to Tyre Melnick of Kirksville, Mo., 9-6 in sudden death overtime. Genevieve Dykstra also went 3-2 in the 110-pound division, scoring nine-and-a-half points, falling in her final match to Ann Ngo of North Kansas City by pinfall at 2:21. Gigi Lindhorst was 3-2 at 115 pounds, scoring seven points, but lost to Moss-Smith in her final match 9-0, while Allie Chong also went 3-2 at 120 pounds, scoring five points, and lost her final contest to Mallori Edwards of Eldon, Mo., by fall at 3:51.

At 135 pounds, Holli Zugmaier went 4-2, scoring 12 points, but lost to Broken Arrow's Emily Beckley in her final match by fall at 1:25. In the 140-pound class, Madison Aldrich went 0-2, losing her final match to Macey Martinez of St. Clair, Mo., by fall at 2:52. At 170 pounds, Abigail Hayes was 2-2, scoring four points, losing her final bout to Helen Gwynn of Brentwood, Mo., by fall at 3:19, while Victoria White ended up going 2-2 at 190 pounds, scoring six points, but was pinned in her final match by Ivy Scroggins of California, Mo., at 4:46.

Rottmann was the only wrestler for the Bulldogs, and she finished second at 170 pounds, scoring all 30 points for Highland, but lost her first match of the season to Millie Azlin of Bixby by fall at 1:59 in the final. The Shells saw Madelyn Murphy go 5-2 at 100 pounds, scoring 11 points, and losing her final bout to Cydni Buchanan of Washington, Mo. 11-1. At 105 pounds, Skiles won the title, sweeping her six matches. scoring 32.5 points, and winning the final over Sandy Breeden of Wentzville Liberty 7-0. Sidney Ufert was 0-2 at 130 pounds, losing her final bout to Kai'shira Pulliam of North Kansas City by fall at 46 seconds. At 155 pounds, Emma Gischer went 2-2, scoring six points, but in her final bout, was pinned by Talia Reed of Oakville, Mo., at 1:56. Ashlynn Doyle was 0-2 in the 190-pound division, losing her final bout to Synaya Lewis of Battle by fall at 2:14.

Lady Kahoks Place Second In Crimson Lady Invite

The Collinsville Lady Kahok Wrestling Team traveled to Jacksonville recently for the Crimson Lady Invite. The team took second place with only six girls wrestling. The following wrestlers placed:

-Claire Dudley 5th

-Emma Ford 5th

-Addy Bailey 4th

-Tashieya Taylor 3rd

-Londyn Long 2nd

-Taylor Dawson 1st

