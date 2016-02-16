BUNKER HILL - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department have discovered more details in a case after being called recently to Illinois Route 159 near Prairie Dell Road, south of Royal Lakes.



At 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area mentioned above in reference to the discovery of human skeletal remains. Children playing in the area reportedly made the discovery and told their parents, who in turn called the sheriff’s office.

Evidence discovered at the scene leads investigators to believe the victim likely died as the result of a homicide. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated, by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and is investigating the matter. The Major Case Squad will be conducting the investigation out of the Bunker Hill Police Department. The identity of the victim is unknown at this point.

A preliminary examination of the remains by an anthropologist suggests the remains are that of a male.

In the spring of 2012 the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing person in the area just north of the site where the skeletal remains were discovered. That missing person was identified as Joseph Wilson, who was 24 years of age at the time of his disappearance. Investigators can’t confirm the remains are those of Wilson, but are considering that possibility.

Anyone having information related to Joseph Wilson or the discovery of the skeletal remains are asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3214.

