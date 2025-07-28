SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding Illinoisans to make sure they are following proper safety practices when using their grills throughout the rest of the summer. July is the peak month for grill fires followed by June, May and August.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), reports around 64% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker. July was the peak month for grill fires, followed by June, May and August. Gas grills were involved in an average of 9,287 home fires per year, including 4,682 structure fires and 4,605 outdoor fires annually. Leaks or breaks were primarily a problem with gas grills. Six percent of gas grill structure fires and 13% of outside gas grill fires were caused by leaks or breaks based on 2019-2023 annual averages. More than one-quarter of grill structure fires started on an exterior balcony or open porch. Eight percent began when an outside wall caught fire; 3% began with some type of structural member or framing. According to data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020-2024, an average of 21,682 patients per year went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills.

“We’re deep into the dog days of summer, and grills across Illinois have been working overtime, serving up some of our favorite seasonal meals,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow. “As you continue to enjoy outdoor cooking, take a few minutes this week to clean and inspect your grill. A quick check can go a long way in preventing accidental fires and keeping your summer safe.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal advises everyone to take these steps to help ensure a safe summer filled with everyone’s favorite grilled foods:

Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors

The grill should be placed away from the home or deck railing, and out from under eaves of your home and overhanging tree branches

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill

Never leave your grill unattended

Always make sure gas grill lids are open before lighting it

Check the gas tank on your propane grills and hoses for leaks each time before using

If you smell gas while grilling, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department

Make sure charcoal grill coals are cool before disposing of them in a metal container

Always have a fire extinguisher, bucket of water or garden hose nearby or know where you can access one quickly.

Bonfires, pit fires and campfires can also create fire safety dangers during the summer months. Campfires need to be built at least 25 feet way from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn. Make sure fires are allowed in the area that you are camping. Use of chimineas, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits need to be at least 10 feet away from your home or anything that can burn.

For more information about grilling please visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Grilling.

