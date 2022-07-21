ST. LOUIS COUNTY -The deceased has been identified as Travone Mister, Jr., 6 years of age, of the 4300 block of Seibert Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, 63123.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a drowning at the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool located at 6050 Wells Road which resulted in the death of a child.

Article continues after sponsor message

On July 20, 2022, at 1:31 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a sick case at the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool. Arriving officers located an unresponsive 6-year-old male child. The child was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the child was found in the pool unresponsive. CPR was initiated by those on the scene.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

More like this: