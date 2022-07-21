ST. LOUIS COUNTY -The deceased has been identified as Travone Mister, Jr., 6 years of age, of the 4300 block of Seibert Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, 63123.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a drowning at the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool located at 6050 Wells Road which resulted in the death of a child.

On July 20, 2022, at 1:31 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a sick case at the Kennedy Recreation Complex Pool. Arriving officers located an unresponsive 6-year-old male child. The child was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the child was found in the pool unresponsive. CPR was initiated by those on the scene.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

