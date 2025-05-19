CARLINVILLE - The first-ever chess tournament at the Carlinville Public Library was a big success, as twenty-three players matched wits in friendly competition on Monday evening, May 12.

Tournament coordinator Luke Aikin, a sixth-grade student at Carlinville Middle School, was pleased with the response.

“I was very excited on how many people showed up to the event,” said Aikin. “I think everyone had a good time, which I was very grateful for. My main goal was for everyone to enjoy themselves, and to want to keep playing chess.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Winners from the tournament were Howie Wu, Parker Ashby, Mallory Bendorf, and H.P. Summer. Prizes were sponsored by Aikin and his family.

The success of the first tournament may lead to more tournaments in the future. “We had participants ask when the next tournament will be,” said Hannah Miller, the director of the Carlinville library. “I think everyone had a great time. Kudos goes to Luke, who did an excellent job in organizing the tournament.”

The library’s chess club, which has been a popular activity since its establishment last September, continues to meet every two weeks. For more information on the club or the many activities held at the library, contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

More like this: