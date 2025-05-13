BREESE — 16-year-old Macy M. Haar, a junior at Breese Central Community High School, died in a crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The incident occurred near Breese, just south of Central High School’s parking lot. Clinton County Sheriff's Office said four vehicles, including two UTVs and a Chevrolet Silverado, left the parking lot and traveled south on Drive In Road at or near the speed limit, based on multiple witness accounts.

"The lead vehicle, a 2023 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Haar, began swerving for unknown reasons approximately half a mile south of Highline Road. A 2018 Honda Pioneer UTV, traveling directly behind the Ranger, attempted to pass by pulling to the left. As the Pioneer moved alongside the Ranger, the Ranger accelerated, making it difficult for the Pioneer to complete the pass.

"At the same time, a northbound vehicle was approaching. The Pioneer managed to accelerate and merge in front of the Ranger on the southbound side of the roadway. Just before this merge, the Chevrolet Silverado, which was behind the Ranger, tried to avoid a collision by pulling toward the northbound side of the road. The Silverado sustained damage above the rear passenger side wheel.

"The Ranger continued to skid out of control, eventually striking a ditch. Haar was ejected from the vehicle onto the roadway."

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details on the cause of the swerving or the crash.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

