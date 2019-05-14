EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Educational Leadership graduated its seventh and most diverse class as 16 students earned the Doctor of Education (EdD) in Educational Leadership on Friday, May 10. The graduates received their doctoral hoods at a ceremony held earlier that day at the Morris University Center prior to the Graduate School commencement ceremony Friday night at the Vadalabene Center.

“The EdD in educational leadership program at SIUE is designed for practicing P-12 school administrators and teachers, who want to pursue careers as leaders at the organizational, school or district level,” said Laurie Puchner, PhD, professor of educational psychology and chair of the Department of Educational Leadership. “Through doctoral study, they develop expertise in using research to make institutional changes that benefit all students.”

The graduates include:

· Wendy Adams, director of human resources, Alton School District

· Julie Bullard, superintendent, Anna School District #37

· Allen Duncan, assistant principal, Liberty Middle School, Edwardsville

· Jason Henderson, superintendent, Triad School District, Troy

· Roger Hetge, assistant principal, Alton Middle School

· Malcolm Hill, associate principal, Belleville East High School

· Cindy Inman, principal, Alton Middle School

· Gina Jeffries, director, SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School

· Maggie Kuykendall, special education supervisor, South Macoupin Special Education Cooperative

· Sandra Padak, principal, Silver Creek Elementary School, Troy

· Mary Pearson, principal, Journeys School, Region 3 Special Education Cooperative, Cottage Hills

· Karl Shininger, principal, Festus High School, Missouri

· Jay Simpson, principal, St. Jacob Elementary School, St. Jacob, Triad School District

· Brad Skertich, superintendent, Southwestern School District, Brighton

· Windy Winfield, area coordinator, Special School District, St. Louis

· Tron Young, principal, Joseph Arthur Middle School, O’Fallon

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

