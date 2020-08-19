Six-Mile Regional Library Announces Upcoming Programming
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GRANITE - The Six-Mile Regional Library District at 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City, announced upcoming programming.
For more information, contact the library at (618) 452-6238.
We Are Readers We Are 62040 Library Card Sign-up Month Coloring Contest
September 8 - 21
Color the picture Available on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 & enter it for a chance to
win a $25 Gift card to the Granite City Cinema!
A Winner will be chosen from each category:
Youth (Grades 1-3); Youth (Grades 4-6); Teen (Grades 7-12); and Adults
Return submissions by email to teenservices@smrld.org or to either library location by Monday, September 21, 2020. Library Staff will Vote on their Favorites Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Free Comic Book Day
Saturday, September 12th
Pick up a mystery bundle of four comics at either of our locations:
Johnson Road: 10am-2pm
Delmar Avenue: 9am-6pm
Comics available in labelled packets for youth, teens, and adults.
Supplies are limited and are available on a first come – first serve basis.
Call 452-6238 ext 755 or email teenservices@smrld.org with any questions.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
October 10: Inflatable Ghost
November 14: Straw Airplanes
For Grades 2-6
Pick up an experiment kit with instructions, available beginning the Thursday before at either library location. We will post a demonstration video to the library's social media that Saturday if you want to follow along with us.
Wednesday, September 2 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, October 7 @ 4 PM
Wednesday, November 4 @ 4 PM
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) are volunteers ages 13-17
who make suggestions to improve the library's teen services, materials, and events.
These will be held through Zoom
Email teenservices@smrld.org if you are interested in attending and you will receive more information
Adult Services Department Presents: Read Around the World in 365 Days First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge! During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list & receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021! Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library! Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755 Just Unwind Yarn Club Book Club! Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755
Tuesday, September 29: The Shell Seekers by Rosamunde Pilcher
Tuesday, October 27: The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo
Tuesday, November 24: Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions?
More like this:
Read Around the World in 365 Days
First annual SMRLD adult reading challenge! During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list & receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021! Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library! Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755 Just Unwind Yarn Club Book Club! Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755
During 2020, read 12 books from our around the world reading list &
receive an invitation to a celebration in January 2021!
Get the list & ask questions at the research desk at either library!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755
Just Unwind Yarn Club
Book Club!
Email research@smrld.org or Call 618-452-6238 ext 755