GRANITE CITY - Six Mile Regional Library District will offer several special activities and services over the next few months.

The library has two locations in Granite City. Like most Illinois libraries, they will host their Summer Reading Program throughout June and July. But Executive Director Tina Hubert explained that the library tries to go above and beyond to provide resources to people within their communities.

“We actually serve Granite City, Mitchell and Pontoon Beach,” she said. “If you live anywhere in 62040, I’d just encourage people to come in and get their library card.”

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7, 2025, community members can check out a Scrapbook Workshop at the library at their Johnson Road location. The library will also host “crafternoons” on upcoming Saturdays. These 18+ craft workshops run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 14 and 2–3:30 p.m. on July 5 and Aug. 9, at the Delmar location.

Expert-led job search training sessions will be held throughout the summer. On June 17, 2025, community members can check out “Artificial Intelligence Tools for Your Job Search,” followed by “Creating Your Resumé” on July 15. The summer will conclude with “Job Search Techniques” on Aug. 19. All of these sessions will be held from 12–1:30 p.m. both in person at 2001 Delmar Avenue and via Zoom.

Eye Thrive, a mobile vision care service, will be at the library on July 28 to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses to kids. No appointment is required and families can receive services on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9:30 a.m. Hubert noted that most of the kids who need prescription glasses will walk away with their glasses that day.

All of these events are free to attend, though registration is required. You can register or find out more by calling Six Mile Regional Library District at (618) 452-6238 or visiting their website.

In addition to these special activities, the library offers a variety of “nontraditional” services year-round, Hubert said. At their downtown location, they operate as a passport acceptance agency. This service is offered whenever the library is open, though they stop in the hour before they close. They ask people to call and make sure there is a passport agent on staff before coming in.

The library also sells Illinois Department of Natural Resources fishing and hunting licenses at their Delmar location. At either location, you can purchase Illinois license renewal stickers.

Six Mile Regional Library District participates in the Explore More Illinois program. This allows patrons with library cards to access free or discounted tickets to sporting events, museums, science centers, zoos, park districts, theaters and other venues across Illinois.

Hubert noted that the library offers a variety of services that are only accessible with a library card, including online resources like e-books, music and movies. For more information about Six Mile Regional Library District, including their upcoming events, how to register for an event, or how to get a library card, visit their official Facebook page or official website at SMRLD.org.

“We’re here for the community, so we try to find programs, services and resources that benefit our community members. That’s the whole reason why we’re here,” Hubert added. “It's what we’re all about, just to be able to provide benefits to the community and think of programs, services and resources that are going to be useful to our community. We evaluate what we do constantly to make sure that we’re reaching who we need.”

