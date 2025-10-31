COLLINSVILLE - In a special Halloween edition of Fugitive Friday, Collinsville Police highlighted several individuals wanted on charges related to driving under the influence. The announcement was made to raise public awareness about these fugitives and encourage community assistance in their apprehension.

The Collinsville Police provided the photographs above of those on the wanted list.

The individuals featured include:

- Martin Tovar - Aggravated DUI / license suspended or revoked.

- Reggie Simuel - Aggravated DUI 3rd+ Subsequent

Article continues after sponsor message

- Marcelino Ruiz-Perez - DUI BAC .08 or more

- Stacey Thomason - Aggravated DUI 3rd+ Subsequent

- Juan Gonzalez-Anton - Aggravated DUI

- Aja Blount - FTA - Aggravated DUI x2, Aggravated Fleeing, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

Collinsville Police urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the department at (618) 344-2131 extension 5209.

Collinsville Police said this initiative aims to enhance public safety by removing impaired drivers from the roads.

**These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.**

More like this: