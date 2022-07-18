EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department recorded 6 impaired driving arrests during the recent Fourth of July “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns with a host of other violations.

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use, and enforce speeding and other traffic laws.

Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Barry Jones said the effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including the Illinois Department of Transportation’s new media campaign: “It’s Not a Game.” The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.

In addition to the 6 DUI arrests, Officers working this special detail issued the following citations:

19 speeding citations.

3 registration citations.

2 uninsured motorists.

13 other citations

