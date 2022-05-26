Six Chs Students Honored At City Council

COLLINSVILLE – Six outstanding Collinsville High School seniors received the Stan Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship tonight at the Collinsville City Council meeting. The students: Lydia Fluss, Dayton Horras, Megan Houberg, Grace Lanier, Jacob McChristian and Jada Russell received $1,000 each.

The scholarship is named for former Collinsville Mayor and retired educator Stan Schaeffer. After Schaeffer’s sudden death in 2008, City leaders made the scholarship a reality. When the scholarship was established in 2010, it was administered by the Collinsville Education Scholarship Foundation, which changed its name to the Collinsville Area Community Foundation in 2021. Now administered by the Collinsville Area Community Foundation, this merit-based scholarship is awarded to Collinsville High School seniors who live within the Collinsville city limits.

Since the inception of the scholarship, $46,000 has been awarded to outstanding Collinsville High School seniors. In total, the foundation has raised over $100,000 to ensure the scholarship can continue well into the future.

“Stan believed an investment in Collinsville youth through educational scholarships would elevate the quality of life for everyone,” Collinsville Mayor John Miller said.

For more information about the Stan Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship or how to donate to the Collinsville Area Community Foundation can call 618-346-5200 ext 1149 or by visiting www.collinsvillefoundation.com.

