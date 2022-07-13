ALTON - Six Alton Post 126 pitchers combined to hold Troy Post 708-Father McGivney Catholic High School's American Legion team to three hits, while both Logan Bogard and Nick Rayfield each drove in a run to help the Legionnaires to a 4-0 win over Troy in a District 22 baseball game played Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Both teams continue their preparations for the upcoming Legion postseason, which will begin next week with the District 22 playoffs at various venues around the area.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when Alton scored a run, then pushed across three more runs in the sixth while shutting out Troy throughout the game to earn its 4-0 win.

Luke Parmentier, Caden Laslie and Seth Slayden all had hits on the day for the Legionnaires, while Bogard and Rayfield both had the RBIs. Brunaugh, Nathan Terhaar and David Carroll had the hits for Troy.

Ian Moss struck out two while on the mound for Alton, while Max Ontis, Hayden Garner, Ashton Schepers and Parmentier all fanned one batter each. Brockmeier pitched well for Troy, fanning 10, while Daniel Gierer struck out one while on the mound. Braden Arview also pitched for Alton in the game.

The Legionnaires conclude their regular season with a tournament in Danville, playing Rock Island Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., then have games at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday before winding up the tournament on Sunday. The District 22 tournament will be played July 19-21 at various sites around the district itself, with the winner going to the Fifth Division tournament at Harrisburg July 22-24. The Illinois state Legion tournament will be played in Aviston July 27-31, with the winner going on to the Great Lakes regional tournament in Midland, Mich. Aug. 3-7, with the Legion World Series set for Aug. 11-17 at its now-traditional home of Shelby, N.C.

