EDWARDSVILLE - Sivia Law is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished attorneys, Richard Vitali and Nick Sikes, who bring diverse legal expertise and passion to the firm. Their arrival reinforces Sivia Law’s commitment to providing top-tier legal services to the community.

With 43 years of legal experience, Richard Vitali is a seasoned professional who has practiced in various corporate environments, including banking, finance, and casino gaming. Richard earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from Pepperdine Caruso Law in California after completing his undergraduate studies in Political Science at Rutgers University. His extensive career includes serving as Associate General Counsel for Argosy Gaming Company, where he managed legal operations for five gaming properties, as well as serving as General Counsel for Greektown Casino in Detroit.

Richard is a resident of the Alton area, where he has lived with his wife, Shannon, since 2002. Together, they have six adult children. Outside of the courtroom, Richard is a music enthusiast and a former professional musician. He currently sings in several choirs and is an avid sports fan, especially of teams from Philadelphia. He brings a wealth of experience to Sivia Law and is excited to continue his practice with the firm.

A recent graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Nick Sikes earned his JD in 2024, following his undergraduate studies in Economics at Lindenwood University. Nick’s legal background is built on a series of high-impact internships with institutions such as the Federal Public Defenders Office, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, and Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, where he gained valuable experience in legal research, problem-solving, and collaboration within complex legal environments.

Nick’s drive and fresh perspective will be a valuable asset to the firm, and his strong educational foundation in both law and economics positions him as a versatile attorney ready to contribute to Sivia Law’s diverse range of legal services.

"We are grateful to welcome Richard and Nick to the Sivia Law team," said attorney Todd Sivia. "Their unique backgrounds and legal expertise will strengthen our firm's ability to better serve the needs of our clients."

Sivia Law is committed to delivering exceptional legal services in areas of estate planning, business law, elder law, and more. Their mission is to guide clients through life's transitions, offering personalized solutions that provide peace of mind. To learn more about how Sivia Law can assist you, visit www.sivialaw.com or email info@sivialaw.com.