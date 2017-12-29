EDWARDSVILLE – Sivia Law has undergone some major changes this past year. The growing law firm has shortened their name but lengthened their legal services. In addition to the launch of their new logo and website, they are now offering some of their less complicated services online.

“New & former clients will now be able to create some of our simpler legal documents at their own convenience.” Said Todd Sivia. “I’ve wanted to bring easier access to these items for quite some time and I’m excited to get the site launched.”

The online documents are offered in packages where you are able to customize the amount of legal assistance. The packages start at $69 and go up from there, depending on the package level and type of service you choose. The online packages currently available are forming a LLC or Corporation, Deeds, Lease Agreements, Wills, Power of Attorney, and Prenuptial Agreements. More legal items will be available on the site in the near future, including a Gun Owners Protection Plan and Child Guardian Selection Program. The attorneys at Sivia Law are licensed in both Illinois and Missouri, and currently offer their services online and in person to residents of those states.

Sivia Law is unique in the fact that it offers these legal services online and is also a local law firm. There are a few online legal sites out there, but none of them give you that relationship with an actual attorney. If you run in to issues or need larger scale items handled, Todd and his team are right there to help. The higher end packages even offer a 30-minute phone call with one of the attorneys as part of your purchase.

Todd Sivia was adamant that “It is important to know that unlike LegalZoom and other services like them, who might hire lawyers, we are a law firm. We are bound by the legal ethics associated with providing legal services.”

While these simpler legal documents are available online, it is still advised to have the more tailor-made legal solutions handled in house. The attorneys at Sivia Law provide legal planning in the areas of business, real estate, estate plans, special needs plans, litigation and business succession. These highly specific and individualized services need a hands on approach by an experienced attorney and shouldn’t be handled via a website.

“There are so many dynamics that go into specialized legal planning. It is always advised to make an initial consultation in office and discuss all aspects of your situation with an attorney.” Stated Sivia. “But, the online options are a great way to begin that planning process whether it’s incorporating your business or getting a simple will.”

Sivia Law celebrated their 10th Anniversary in 2016. The firm has been dedicated to protecting what’s important to their clients for over a decade. Sivia has recently become Certified Exit Plan Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Exit Planner (CExP) certified, allowing him to incorporate new planning techniques and problem-solving solutions to help business owners and their families achieve all aspects of their personal and professional goals.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the “Best Law Firms” in 2017 and “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years.

Todd Sivia is also committed to being an asset to the Metro-East community. He is a long-standing member of Edwardsville Rotary, Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association and Scouting.

Sivia Law is an asset protection law firm. The legal practice mainly focuses on general business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, and elder law. Sivia Law is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Also, view the website at www.sivialaw.com.

For more information regarding our law practice or to schedule a consultation, please contact Sivia Law at (618) 659-4499 or info@sivialaw.com.

