EDWARDSVILLE – In light of recent uncertainty surrounding the national Coronavirus Pandemic, Sivia Law decided to inspire positivity within the community. In attempt to make these days a little brighter, 30 Days of Kindness encourages those to step out of their comfort zone in order to put a smile on someone else’s face. Although some may view the recent events as creating challenges to fellowship, they have come up with 30 activities that inspire kindness that satisfy social distancing and health guidelines.

Some of these acts include a simple nod: send someone flowers, FaceTime a family member, post an inspirational quote, thank an essential worker, and/or send someone a card. These are modest acts that can truly help brighten someone’s day.

“Sometimes people just need a little nudge in the right direction to act on behalf of their kind thoughts,” said Attorney Todd Sivia, “we wanted to be a catalyst for people to take kind action”.

On day 15 of 30 Days of Kindness, Sivia Law encouraged people to “send someone a pizza.” In lieu of this encouragement, Sivia Law partnered with Dominoes and sent out 200 pizzas to healthcare workers at nursing homes in the community. Such staff work so hard to make sure we slow the spread, while satisfying their caregiving roles. Due to these essential workers selflessly and tirelessly caring for others, Sivia Law and Dominos wanted to reciprocate caring acts to them.

“We are happy to make these donations, partnered with you, under our Feed the Need program,” stated Dominos regional manager, Jennifer Prante, “Glad we had the opportunity to work together.”

Sivia Law wants to encourage everyone to take a moment, choose positivity and spread kindness. They also ask to hear about your experiences involving you spreading kindness. Please share photos and comments about your kind acts and tag Sivia Law on Facebook.

“We really wanted to support a segment of essential workers that mean so much to the elderly community, and the community at large,” stated Sivia, “it is an unusual time for all, but together we will make it through, community is everything!”

