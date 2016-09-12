Mallory MangunEDWARDSVILLE – Mallory Mangun was named the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week after leading the Cougars to their first NCAA Division I tournament sweep this past weekend at the Columbia Classic in New York.

SIUE swept past host Columbia, Bryant and Manhattan at the two-day tournament. As a team, SIUE hit .296 with Mangun as the team's starting setter.

Mangun recorded 7.45 assists per set while the Cougars hit better than .300 in two of the three matches. She posted a pair of double-doubles for the weekend with 31 assists and 15 digs against Columbia followed by 28 assists and 14 digs against Bryant.

The Cougars continue non-conference play this weekend at the UIC Invitational. SIUE faces UMass-Lowell, UIC and Bowling Green.

