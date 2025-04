CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE softball will be participating in next week's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a first-round game against a familiar opponent.

The Cougars earned the No. 8 seed and will play fifth-seeded Austin Peay in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday a Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. The Austin Peay matchup will be a win or go home game for both teams. The winner advances into a six-team double-elimination portion of the tournament.

SIUE is coming off a 9-5 loss Sunday in the final regular season game at Austin Peay.

"We are excited to start fresh and attack the tournament," said SIUE Interim Head Coach P.J. Finigan . "We will be ready to go on Wednesday."

SIUE made waves against the Governors in the final game of the series. Lexi King started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Micah Arps opened the game with a single to center field, stole second and move to third on a fly ball from Bailley Concatto .

Article continues after sponsor message

King, who tied Alex McDavid for second-most hits (65) in a single-season in the Division I era, was golden at the plate. Batting third, she went 3 for 3, including an RBI double that plated a run in the seventh inning.

"I'm really happy for Lexi. She had a big day," said Finigan.

SIUE's most productive inning was the sixth when Aerin Talley doubled home King and Ashlyn Beth.

" Aerin Talley had a huge hit to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth," said Finigan. "She put together a great at bat fouling off a ton of pitches before coming through."

Austin Peay, 30-22 overall and 17-11 in the OVC, put together a five-run sixth to distance themsleves. Megan Hodum's bases-loaded triple provided the difference.

More like this: