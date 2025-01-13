EDWARDSVILLE - For his impressive and impactful research, teaching and mentoring in the area of enzyme mimetic chemistry, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yun Lu, PhD, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Chemistry, has been promoted to the rank of Distinguished Research Professor of Chemistry.

“I am thrilled to have been awarded the title of Distinguished Research Professor,” said Lu, “My first thought was to share this news with my students, as their dedication and hard work in the laboratory have been instrumental in this achievement. I appreciate their efforts, which have made this honor possible. I believe that this recognition is a testament to their contributions and commitment to our research.”

“I am also proud to note that our research group is the first and only one to use solution-based reactions to study the physical aspects of enzyme catalysis,” emphasized Lu. “The role of enzyme’s physical vibrations in catalysis is a recently proposed concept that remains a topic of active debate and requires further experimental and theoretical investigation.”

Lu’s research bridges the fields of chemistry and biology, with a specific focus on enzyme mimetic chemistry. “Enzymes are biocatalysts that facilitate chemical reactions, but their catalytic mechanisms remain mysterious even after about 80 years of study,” said the scientist. “My research aims to use enzyme model reactions in solution to better understand the remarkable efficiency of enzymatic reactions in biological systems. By comparing the chemical behaviors of model reactions with those of enzymatic reactions, we seek to uncover the chemical and physical functions of enzymes in catalysis.”

This work is critically important because results from Lu’s research are expected to contribute to the development of theories that enhance the understanding of enzyme catalysis. The theories have the potential to guide future efforts in designing more efficient drugs and biocatalysts.

Because of this and more, Lu and his work are highly regarded nationwide.

“Professor Lu’s research impact is exceptional,” noted Christopher Cheatum, PhD, professor, and associate dean for the Natural, Mathematical, and Social Sciences at the University of Iowa. “He has become a key leader in the field, and his work is advancing our understanding of fundamental questions in physical organic chemistry. He has been remarkably productive by every possible measure of research productivity, and he is highly regarded in the community as a scientific leader.”

Also acknowledging the brilliance of Lu’s research is Judith P. Klinman, PhD, chemistry professor of the Graduate School and Chancellor’s Professor at the University of California Berkeley. “I am struck by the high level of creativity and productivity in Dr. Lu's studies,” said Klinman. “He has taken important concepts that have been generated from detailed studies of the chemistry that occurs at enzyme active sites and translated the ideas and key questions into suitable model reactions.”

“In general, the side-by-side study of both enzyme and small molecule systems is required for hypothesis generation and testing,” continued Klinman. “Dr. Lu, with his talented research team, has almost single-handedly taken up the small molecule side of the court, both corroborating concepts developed for enzyme reactions and extending such concepts into new directions in general.”

Lu’s work has been supported by federal funds and included in American Chemical Society national journals, according to Steven D. Schwartz, PhD, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, and Regents professor at the University of Arizona.

“Prof. Lu secured this funding before his promotion to professor, and it has continued since, demonstrating his sustained contribution to research,” said Schwartz. “He also has a strong track record of mentoring undergraduates and MS level graduate students, with nearly all his publications coauthored by his students.”

Lu shared his recent funding awards from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH):

“Isotopically Different Tunneling Ready State Structures in Hydride Transfer Reactions in Solution,” National Science Foundation, (PI) and James Eilers (Co-PI), Kevin Tucker (Co-PI)August2018–July2022, $320,000.00.

“Temperature Dependence of Hydride Kinetic Isotope Effects in Solution to Test the Proposed Role of Protein Dynamics in Enzyme Catalysis,” National Institutes of Health, (PI) September 2022–September 2025, $433,500.00.

The NIH review panel wrote why they supported Lu’s research:

“…These fundamental studies to understand the vibrational effects during catalysis are a tall order that many people in the field have studied. It is universally agreed that there is a high level of scholarship in the proposal…”

“…Most agree that it will indeed provide strong information regarding issues in catalysis and that there is a high probability of success. The overall impact of the research described in this application is likely to be very high...”

Lu’s promotion was also based on his publication history. In his award letter, Elizabeth Cali, PhD, interim associate dean of Research and Graduate Studies, wrote, “Additionally, your publication record in the Journal of Physical Chemistry and the Journal of Organic Chemistry places your research and work in conversation with the most advanced scholarship in the field.”

“In achieving at this level, you have elevated not only your own research profile, but also that of the Chemistry Department and SIUE,” continued Cali. “By all accounts, you are a remarkable researcher, a committed supporter and teacher of undergraduate and graduate students, and a noted contributor to SIUE.”

