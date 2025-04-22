EDWARDSVILLE - WSIE 88.7 The Sound’s Jazzathon fundraiser (the Spring Edition) will broadcast from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Tune in to hear performances from some of St. Louis’ finest musicians, along with conversation about the importance of WSIE and other special events. While WSIE is located on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, this heritage FM radio station serves the entirety of the St. Louis region.

“The Jazzathon is our semi-annual pledge drive, when we ask our listeners for financial support through donations,” said WSIE General Manager Jason Church. “Although we routinely ask for support, this is a time that includes robust discussions around why donations are needed and for spotlighting in-studio performances and special local guests.”

“WSIE is amazing in supporting local artists,” added Director of Corporate Sales Robin Boyce. “This station is the backbone of the music scene here in St. Louis. When we support them by airing their music on this station, they can continue the work they do, such as employing sound engineers, musicians and composers. The music industry is a corner stone to the arts in St. Louis, and so is WSIE.”

The fundraiser, which airs during the spring and fall of each year, helps to keep the National Public Radio (NPR) music station’s mission alive.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our radio station provides a platform of great music and serves as a teaching institution by producing future broadcast communications leaders,” said Boyce.

During the four-hour broadcast segment, the music will continue as WSIE asks the St. Louis region to support the sounds they love.

“We also invite all professional volunteers and student volunteers to take part in the Jazzathon,” said Church. “They will help behind the scenes and also talk with Robin and I on the air.”

Supporters are encouraged to make contributions online at wsie.com/support.

WSIE 88.7 The Sound is the region’s only remaining 24/7 FM radio station dedicated to playing, promoting and preserving jazz and its companion genres of music. WSIE delivers a rich blend of jazz, smooth jazz, blues and easy R&B, among other companion genres of music, along with specialty programming. WSIE 88.7 The Sound is a community-supported radio station and that means that their future depends upon listener donations.

More like this: