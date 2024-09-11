EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s WSIE 88.7 The Sound will be on site with Music At The Intersection (MATI) for the fourth year in a row, to help usher in some of the greatest musical entertainment from around the world. MATI will take place from Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15, 2024 in the Grand Center District in St. Louis, Mo.

WSIE continues as one of the media sponsors, letting the community know about the top-notch entertainers performing through this year. MATI will be on four stages, showcasing such acts as Esperanza Spalding, Stanley Clarke, The Black Pumas, Samara Joy and Chaka Khan!

WSIE will be on hand to greet listeners and lovers of jazz music, as they move throughout the festival, that offers great food, pop-up businesses and more.

“This year’s MATI is packed with sensational talent and promises to show festival goers a great time,” said WSIE General Manager Jason Church. “WSIE is grateful to once again play a part in bringing outstanding artists to our area.”

For more information or tickets for MATI, visit musicattheintersection.org.

WSIE 88.7 the Sound is a community-supported, non-profit, NPR, music station, featuring a rich blend of Jazz, Smooth Jazz, Blues and Easy R&B, among other “companion” genres of music. Listeners can tune in at 88.7 on their FM dial, online at wsie.com, on smart devices via the TuneIn app, or simply by asking their smart speaker to “play WSIE.” Donations can be made at wsie.com/support.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.